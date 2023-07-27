JUST IN: Super Falcons come from behind to beat co-hosts Australia at World Cup

The Super Falcons of Nigeria completed an incredible comeback against co-hosts Australia in the second game of their World Cup campaign on Thursday.

The Falcons, led by coach Randy Waldrum, came from behind to win and leave the Australia facing a battle to qualify for the last 16 of the tournament.

Australia scored first when Emily van Egmond converted Caitlin Foord’s pass, but the Super Falcons equalised throigh Uchenna Kanu’s calm finish, before Osinachi Ohale’s header made it 2-1.

Substitute Asisat Oshoala then scored Nigeria’s third after a mix-up between Australia’s Alanna Kennedy and Mackenzie Arnold and the Super Falcons held on, despite Kennedy scoring late on.

With the result, the Falcons, who had opened their campaign with a draw against Canada, now move top of Group B, level with Canada on four points.

Australia are a point behind both teams before the last group games billed for Monday.

In the matchday three, Australia will face Canada in Melbourne and would need a victory to guarantee a place in the knockout stages.

Nigeria will play already-eliminated Republic of Ireland at the same time in Brisbane.

