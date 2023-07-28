Juventus kicked out of Europe by UEFA for breaching rules

Italian club, Juventus have been kicked out of this season’s Europa Conference League by the continental football governing body, UEFA.

The club have also been fined £17.14m for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The Italian club will only have to pay half of their fine if their financial records for the next three years comply with regulations.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) must now notify Uefa of which club will replace Juve in the third-tier European competition. It is likely to be Fiorentina, who reached last year’s final.

The case against Juventus follows a 718,000 euro fine as part of a settlement agreement with Italian football authorities over a case concerning payment of player salaries.

Juventus had also been docked 10 Serie A points last season following a hearing into the club’s past transfer dealings.

In response to the charge, Juventus said they accept Uefa’s decision and will not be lodging an appeal.

UEFA has also fined Chelsea for breaching FFP rules as a result of “submitting incomplete financial information”.

The Blues have spent around £600m on 19 new players since new owner Todd Boehly took charge of the club in May 2022, but their fine relates to a seven-year period while Roman Abramovich had control of the club.

