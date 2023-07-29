Osimhen nets twice as Napoli thrash Turkish club in friendly

Victor Osimhen of the Super Eagles scored twice as Serie A winners Napoli defeated Hatayspor of Turkey 4-0 in a preseason friendly on Saturday.

Diego Simeone’s son Giovanni scored two goals for Napoli as well. Diego Simeone is the head coach of Atletico Madrid.

Osimhen’s brace gave Napoli a 2-0 lead at the interval, and Simeone’s two goals in the second half sealed the victory.

The Nigerian striker scored the game’s first goal in the 23rd minute and then added a second goal five minutes later.

Simeone made it 3-0 in the 64th minute, and with 20 minutes remaining, he scored again to break the tie 4-0.

In three preseason games, Napoli have sealed two victories and one draw. The team’s next exhibition match is on August 2 against Girona.

Osimhen emerged as the best player in the league last season after he helped Napoli win their first league title since the 1989/1990 season.

He became the first African to finish top scorer in Serie A after scoring 26 goals.

