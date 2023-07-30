D’Tigress advance to AfroBasket quarter-final with win over Egypt

At the 2023 women’s AfroBasket in Kigali, Rwanda, Nigeria’s D’Tigress trounced Egypt 83 points to 65 in their second Group D match on Sunday.

With the victory over the Egyptians, D’Tigress qualified for the quarterfinals.

The Nigerian ladies started their campaign with a win against the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Against Egypt, Nigeria won the first and second quarters, by scores of 10–18 and 13–24 respectively.

Egypt won the third quarter 19–14, while D’Tigress won the fourth quarter 23–27 to end the game.

On Saturday, Egypt defeated the Democratic Republic of the Congo 89 to 78.

D’Tigress have won five continental championships, which include the last three women’s AfroBasket competitions.

