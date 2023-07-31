SportsBusiness: Man Utd agree 10-year extension with Adidas worth £900m

Premier League club, Manchester United have agreed a 10-year extension to their partnership with Adidas worth a minimum of £900m.

United’s new deal with the German kit manufacturer runs until June 2035, with their previous 10-year deal having been worth £750m, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, the club’s American owners, the Glazer family, are still in talks over selling the club.

“The relationship between Manchester United and Adidas is one of the most iconic in world sport,” said United’s chief executive Richard Arnold.

“With its roots in the 1980s, our partnership has been reinvented over the past decade with some of the most innovative designs and technology in sportswear.”

The two parties’ latest partnership began at the start of the 2015-16 season, with Adidas having previously supplied United’s kit from 1980-1992.

The club said that the new deal will increase the focus on the women’s team since its reintroduction in 2018.

Adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden said: “Adidas and Manchester United are two of the most important brands in international football and it is very natural for us to continue our co-operation.”

