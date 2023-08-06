Sweden knock holders USA out of Women’s World Cup

Sweded have knocked reigning champions USA out of the Women’s World Cup on a night of incredible drama in Melbourne.

The world champions were stunned by Sweden on penalties after a 120 minutes of goalless football.

USA dominated the 120 minutes but were denied by an inspired goalkeeping performance from Zecira Musovic.

The drama only ratcheted up further in the shootout.

Three USA players missed, including their footballing icon Megan Rapinoe on her last appearance on the world stage, before Sweden won in remarkable circumstances.

Sweden go through to face Japan in the quarter-finals.

