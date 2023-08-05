Man Utd complete signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta

Premier League club Manchester United have completed the signing of Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a reported £72m.

The 20-year-old, who joined Atalanta in 2022 and scored 10 goals in 34 appearances last season, moves to Old Trafford on a five-year deal.

“It is no secret I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy,” Hojlund said.

“I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith the club has shown in me.

“It is still early in my career, but I know I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.

“Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew this environment would be perfect for my development; I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world.

“Under his guidance and support I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club.”

The Red Devils have now made three signings this summer, having broughg Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55m and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana for £47.2m.

Hojlund will miss the opening weeks of the 2023-24 season after picking up a small injury during pre-season training with Atalanta.

