APC in USA alleges  plans to disrupt Tinubu’s visit to UN General Assembly

Nigerians in the Diaspora allegedly planning to disrupt the visit of President Bola Tinubu to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United State of America on September 20th have being warned against it.

The United States chapter of the All Progressives Congress {APC} gave the warning in a statement by its Chairman, Professor Tai Balofin on Tuesday.

President Tinubu is expected to address the 78th Session of the high-level UNGA General Debate at the UN headquarters in New York, as he has been slated as the fifth African leader to speak on day one of the gathering.

Some Nigerians in the Diaspora, while kicking against the visit, vowed to resist his coming.

Prof Balofin, while reacting to the threat, claimed that a suspended party member, Adesegun Labinjo, is allegedly masterminding the rally.

Balofin, who said the matter has been reported to relevant authorities, called for calm and warned against tarnishing the country’s image on the global scene.

Read also: It will no longer be business as usual, Humanitarian minister warns NEDC

The statement reads in part: “It has recently come to our attention that certain individuals are planning to stage a rally during President Tinubu’s visit to the United Nations. This planned rally directly responds to a gathering planned by a suspended individual, Mr. Labinjo, who claims to be the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, on September 20, 2023.

“The repercussions of Mr Labinjo’s rally have given rise to concerns of potential disruption and chaos from the Obidients who plan to put the reputation of the president into disparage. In light of this situation, we wish to inform the public and all concerned parties that we have taken swift action to notify the appropriate authorities regarding this unnecessary and potentially disruptive plan.

“The Chairman of APC USA, Prof. Tai Balofin, has issued a stern warning to those considering disrupting any sideline events or the visit of President Tinubu. He emphasizes that any individual who violates the law will face arrest and prosecution to the fullest extent of the legal framework.

“We fully recognise and respect the principles of freedom of speech and association, which are fundamental to a democratic society. However, we urge all citizens to exercise these rights responsibly and in a manner that does not tarnish the reputation of our President.

“It is important to remember that the election results and legal proceedings have been settled, and it is time to accept the outcome gracefully. Another opportunity for political participation will arise in the upcoming 2027 elections, and individuals are encouraged to participate through legitimate means.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now