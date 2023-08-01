Sports
England’s Lionesses set up Super Falcons clash in World Cup last 16
The Lionesses of England have set up a last-16 clash with the Super Falcons of Nigeria after finishing top of their FIFA World Cup group.
England swept aside China 6-1 in the final game of Group D in a largely one-way traffic, as England dominated and overwhelmed.
China are out of the competition after Denmark beat Haiti to finish in second place in Group D.
More to follow…
