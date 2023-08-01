2024 Nat’l Sports Festival: Ogun State inaugurates 16-man committee

The next host of the National Sports Festival, Ogun State has inaugurated a 16-man local organising committee to plan the sporting event which is in its 22ns edition.

The committee was inaugurated by Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, who noted that the state was more than prepared to surpass previous editions of the fiesta.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Ogun state last held the festival in 2006.

Abiodun inaugurated the committee at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, and disclosed that the state is ready to continue to put in place world class sporting infrastructure.

Read Also: Ogun to host next Nat’l Sports Festival as Delta wins 2022 edition on home ground

”We are determined to put in place a world class sporting infrastructure across the length and breadth of the state, this underscoring our determination to ensure that we host a very befitting sports festival to the admiration of all stakeholders in the sector and around the world,” the governor said.

”For us in Ogun State, this festival isn’t just about the competition and performances, even though we would love to host and win every medal.

”We want to host a National Sports Festival that will showcase the talent, our culture and potential of our great state as well as a very unique sense of hospitality of our people,” he said.

Governor Abiodun added that the National Sports Festival was a testament to the commitment of his administration to empower the next generation by offering them the opportunity for growth and self development.

He went on to urge members of the committee to embrace the responsibility given to them with a deep sense of purpose, noting that their attention to detail, effective planning and seamless execution would be the magic they would need to host a remarkable edition of the festival.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now