S’Africa advance to knockouts with first-ever win at Women’s World Cup

The Banyana Banyana of South Africa have secured a place in the last 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup after beating Italy 3-2 in their final group game on Wednesday.

Thembi Kgatlana’s 93rd-minute winner proved the difference after Italy had fought back to level 2-2 through a Arianna Caruso header.

Italy needed a draw to zoom into the knockout rounds but the late winner stunned the Europeans.

South Africa had began their campaign with a defeat against Sweden before picking up a draw against Argentina.

The victory over Italy takes the Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 where they will face the winners of Group, E, the Netherlands, on Sunday.

Sweden defeated Argentina 2-0 in the other game of Group G, to seal top spot in the group, and would face the runners-up of Group E, USA

