Debutants Morocco join Nigeria, S’Africa in Women’s World Cup last 16

Morocco have advanced to the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Morocco, who are playing in the tournament for the first time in history, won two matches to progress as Group H runners-up.

The North Africans defeated Colobua 1-0 in their final game on Thursday to seal the spot.

In the other game of the group, Germany failed to beat South Korea, hence both sides crashed out.

Morocco join the Super Falcons of Nigeria and the Banyana Banyana of South Africa as the African teams in the knockout stages. Zambia crashed.

Morocco – who lost 6-0 to the Germans in their opener before successive wins – will face France in Adelaide next.

Colombia, who earned two wins in their first two matches and finish above Morocco on goal difference, will play Jamaica.

Of the eight debutants at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, seven had already exited the tournament before this match. Morocco are the only surviving debutants.

