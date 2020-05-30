Akwa Ibom discharges two COVID-19 patients

The Akwa Ibom State government said on Saturday that two COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

Akwa Ibom has 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, who disclosed this to journalists in Uyo, said the two persons had been certified COVID-19 free by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom govt claims it intercepted ‘68 suspected COVID-19 patients invading the state’

“The development brought to 16, the total number of patients that had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities since April 1,” the commissioner added.

Join the conversation

Opinions