Akwa Ibom discharges two COVID-19 patients

May 30, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Akwa Ibom State government said on Saturday that two COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

Akwa Ibom has 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, who disclosed this to journalists in Uyo, said the two persons had been certified COVID-19 free by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

“The development brought to 16, the total number of patients that had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities since April 1,” the commissioner added.

