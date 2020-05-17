Akwa Ibom govt claims it intercepted ‘68 suspected COVID-19 patients invading the state’

Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Udom, said Sunday security agents had intercepted 68 suspected COVID-19 patients at a border area in the state.

Emmanuel, who disclosed this when he hosted the State Caucus of the National Assembly in Uyo, commended the security agents for quickly addressing the situation.

He said: “We got the information on time, so I used the police to intercept them; apart from that, I think so far, the curve has decline drastically.

“The intelligence gathering approach is deployed by Akwa Ibom Government to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The approach has paid off for the state as the technique has enabled us to foil the attempt of 68 suspected COVID-19 patients invading the state.”

The National Assembly members were on a tour of the newly constructed Isolation Centre at Ituk Mbang.

The isolation centre which is for quarantine, prevention, and treatment of infectious diseases is located within the premises of Methodist General Hospital in Ituk Mbang, Uruan local government area of the state.

