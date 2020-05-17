Medical Guild says testing system for healthcare workers in Nigeria ‘dysfunctional’

The Medical Guild said Sunday testing of healthcare workers and patients in hospitals should be given utmost priority.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo and Dr. Ismail Ajibowo respectively, in Lagos, the guild expressed concerns about the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers in the state.

The statement read: “This has again emphasised the importance of all healthcare workers as frontline health workers, those at the isolation centre and health institutions.

“The testing system for patients in hospitals and healthcare workers is dysfunctional with delayed sample analysis and result notification of over two weeks from sample collection day.”

The guild called for a process to urgently conduct and implement prompt sample analysis with the dissemination of results to the hospitals.

It also raised concerns about the increasing shortage of adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other materials at the hospitals and isolation centres.

