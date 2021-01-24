Akwa Ibom govt orders traders, hawkers to leave streets

The Akwa Ibom State government on Sunday ordered all hawkers and roadside traders to vacate the streets of Uyo, the state capital, and relocate to designated market areas before February 1.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Charles Udoh, who gave the directive in a statement, said the order was part of the state’s government’s effort at ensuring “a cleaner, hygienic and aesthetically resplendent environment.”

The statement read: “The increasing wave of illegal activities of street traders, indiscriminate display of goods on road setbacks, walkways, and hawking on major roads, particularly around the Plaza Area, Wellington Bassey Road, Airport Road, Aka-Etinan Road junction, and other highbrow areas in the metropolis has become a major cause for concern.

“These activities impede the free flow of traffic as well as expose traders and the general public to road hazards.

“Accordingly, all street traders, hawkers and operators of illegal markets around the plaza area, airport road, Aka – Etinan junction and other highbrow areas are advised to relocate to designated trading places on or before February 1, 2021, or be prepared to face the wrath of the law.

“This notice, therefore, serves as the last warning prelude to the enforcement of this order by the Enforcement Team of the Ministry of Environment.

Udon said an “Operation Zero Tolerance to Street Trading and Illegal Markets” would be launched at the expiration of the deadline to ensure maximum compliance with the directive.

