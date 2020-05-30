‘I’m suffering from a gang-up’ –Gov Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Saturday he was battling a gang-up by people he had worked with before he came to power.

Mohammed stated this during a chat with journalists as part of activities marking his first year anniversary in office.

He said: “We are doing our best and we are not doing it to be praised; we are doing it because we have to do it so as to free resources.

“My commissioners are complaining but we have to make sacrifices because we are bogged down by a feeling of gratitude to God and the people of Bauchi for what they have done for me.

“I’m the most investigated and denigrated person but the people have faith in me. I have faced opposition; even now I’m suffering from a gang-up.

“A gang-up by even people that I have worked with to come to this level.”

The governor stressed that he had no “godfather” and no liability on his head to service anybody.

Mohammed, who said he had no partisan consideration in discharging his duties, revealed that most of the projects embarked upon by his administration commenced with the N11 billion recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and handed over to his government.

