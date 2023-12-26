Obaseki, Bala Mohammed, Uzodinma, other governors visit Tinubu in Lagos

Members of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) paid Christmas homage to President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila were among government officials who received the governors at the President’s residence in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Governors on the trip to Lagos were Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), and Dikko Dikko (Katsina).

Others were – Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Francis Nwifiuru (Ebonyi), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), the Ondo State acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the Kogi State Governor-elect, Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The president arrived in Lagos for the Christmas celebration last week.

Obaseki last visited Tinubu in the months leading to the 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

There were insinuations that the governor fell out with President Tinubu over the latter’s closeness to the former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Obaseki and Oshiomhole fell out after the 2019 general election.

