Buhari’s Minister, Umar-Farouq disowns contractor arrested for allegedly laundering N37bn

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Sadiya Umar-Farouq, who served in the government of Muhammadu Buhari, has denied knowing a contractor with the Ministry, James Okwete, who was reportedly arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly laundering N37 billion.

Reports making the rounds in different media space had also reported that Umar-Farouq was indicted in the money laundering saga and the EFCC was making moves to invite her for questioning.

But the former minister has debunked insinuations that she took part in the looting in the ministry, insisting that while she was the minister, she was never in any fraudulent activity as she served the nation with every sense of responsibility.

Umar-Farouq who made her position known in a series of tweets on X on Monday, said she decided to open up on the allegations as she was ready to defend her actions whenever called upon to do so.

“There have been a number of reports linking me to a purported investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) into the activities of one James Okwete, someone completely unknown to me,” she wrote.

“James Okwete neither worked for, nor represented me in any way whatsoever. The linkages and associations to my person are spurious.

“While I resist the urge to engage in any media trial whatsoever, I have however contacted my legal team to explore possible options to seek redress on the malicious attack on my person.

“I remain proud to have served my country as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with every sense of responsibility and would defend my actions, stewardship and programmes during my tenure whenever I am called upon to do so,” she added.

