RIVERS: Don’t implement Tinubu sanctioned resolution without our imput, PDP warns Gov Fubara

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara against implementing the agreement he signed for the resolution of the political crisis in the state without the input of the party.

Ripples Nigeria reports that at the instance of President Bola Tinubu, Fubara, on December 18, reportedly signed an eight-point peace agreement with Wike, who is the minister, Federal Capital Territory, in a move to end the political crisis in the state.

PDP has, however, officially joined a suit seeking to declare vacant the seats of the lawmakers who defected from the party to the APC, vowing to vigorously pursue the case despite Tinubu’s peace meeting with Rivers State political stakeholders.

The PDP NWC, in its reaction to Fubara’s statewide broadcast on Monday, where he declared his plan to fully implement the agreement, said the peace agreement coukd not be implemented.

The party’s Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor said this in an interview with The PUNCH.

He said: “First and foremost the governor is an adult and he was the Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP in the last election, now the governor of the state. But the issues at stake that President Bola Tinubu bothered himself with are bigger than him. They are also bigger than the governor because they are constitutional issues.

“The question of the seats of the defected lawmakers being vacant is a clear constitutional issue, not at the wishes and discretion of President Tinubu or any other person. It is a clear constitutional matter.

“Also, the PDP constitutionally owns the votes, so I don’t see how Governor Fubara will tell the PDP that because he met with the President in Aso Rock, the PDP should not take charge of its votes. As we speak the PDP is in court, the votes belong to the PDP, not to Fubara or the Villa.

“The one within the governor’s purview is to pay salaries and allowances of the lawmakers to the date their seats become vacant. I am sure the governor knows his limit.”

