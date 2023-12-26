Tinubu won’t stop intervening in states’ crises —Presidency

The Presidency has insisted that President Bola Tinubu will not stop intervening in states where there are political crisis just like he did in Ondo and Rivers states.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who justified Tinubu’s interventions in the two states which brought an end to the crises that rocked them, said as the President of the country, it behoves good leadership for Tinubu continue to intervene in state’s political crisis in the larger interest of the country.

Ngelale who spoke on a Channels TV programme on Monday, said there was nothing wrong in what Tinubu did by wading into the states battling political crises so as to resolve them.

“That has nothing to do with, of course, political development, destabilisation of a particular region or state or subnational entity that could potentially turn into a national conflagration,” Ngelale said.

“If the President sees that, he is not going to sit by as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and fold his hands and keep quiet. I think that is what he has done.

“That is to say if you are the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and your primary objective is to make sure that the Nigerian people are safe; that they are able to operate in an environment that is stable and does not place them in any form of insecurity, then you know that if a political crisis is devolving into something that is generating manmade insecurity, then the President needs to step in and he took that wise decision to step in,” the presidential aide maintained,” Ngelale said.

