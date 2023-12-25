Umahi’s brother joins race for Ebonyi South Senatorial seat

Chief Austin Umahi, the younger brother to the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has joined the race for the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct a bye-election into the district and other areas across nine states in the country on February 3.

The seat became vacant after the Umahi took up an appointment as minister in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The younger Umahi announced his ambition at a news briefing on Monday in Abakaliki, saying he remained a top contender for the seat.

He said: “True democratic process is the only way to ensure the emergence of an acceptable senator for the district.

“I will give the people the best representation, having gained experiences from both the business and political sectors.”

Umahi, who was the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Campaign Council in the 2023 elections, said the prevailing political arrangements and structures devoid of sentiments favoured his bid.

“I am a pencil in the hands of God and he is not done with me.

“We are in a democratic dispensation and I want all my supporters to pray for the success of both the primary and re-run elections.

“I am from Ohaozara Local Government Area and that is where the APC Ebonyi zoning committee zoned the senatorial seat.

“I am not contesting for personal gains but for the people as it is the time to make a positive mark.

“I intend to change the narrative and the district should be allowed to elect a representative in a transparent manner.

“Whoever emerges democratically should represent the people as other aspirants should present themselves for the people to choose from,” he added.

