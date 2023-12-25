APC releases timetable for Assembly bye-elections, pegs Senate forms at N20m

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable and schedule of activities for next year’s bye-elections into the National and State House of Assemblies.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last week fixed February 3, 2024, for the bye-elections into the National and State Assembly in nine states across the country.

This followed the demise and resignation of the lawmakers in the affected federal and state constituencies.

In the timetable signed by its National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, and posted on its X platform on Monday, the party said the sale of nominations, expressions of Interest, and delegate forms will be on from December 27 to January 2, 2024.

The deadline for the submission of the completed forms is January 3, 2024.

The party pegged the expression of interest and nomination forms for the Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly at N20 million, N10 million, and N2 million respectively.

The primary elections will take place on January 6, 2024.

