APC sweeps all 38 councils in Ekiti LG elections, as others stay away

Candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress have won all 38 chairmanship and 177 councillorship seats in Saturday’s council elections in Ekiti.

The Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission made the declaration at Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

Returning Officers in the local government areas and in the local council development areas took turns presenting the results of the various council areas at the headquarters of EKSIEC.

EKSIEC Chairman, retired Justice Cornelius Akintayo, who commended parties that took part in the election for their sportsmanship, listed political parties that participated in the election as Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Congress (ADC), African Democratic Party (ADP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others, he said, were the Labour Party (LP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and the Zenith Labour Party ZLP.

A number of opposition parties including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) had earlier declared their disinterest in the council elections.

