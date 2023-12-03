Atiku disowns intel, claims he sold shares since 2020

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has denied having any interest in Integrated Logistic Services Nigeria Limited (Intels).

Reports had stated that Atiku is a major stakeholder in the company which benefitted from the decision of the federal government to rescind the contract cancellation between the government and Intels.

Reacting to the development in a post on his official Twitter account on Sunday, Atiku stated that he sold his shares in Intels in 2020 and that he had made his exit from the company public in January 2021.

“In January 2021, I made public the sale of my shares in Intels to the parent company, Orlean Investment Group.

“The phased sale of those shares that commenced in 2018 peaked in December 2020. Intels also made public my exit from the oil and gas logistics company, meaning that a different entity now owns those shares I sold.

“My divestment from the company that I co-founded has not been reversed. Consequently, I can’t, by any stretch of the imagination, be a beneficiary of the reinstatement of the boat pilotage monitoring business that was taken away from Intels by the Federal Government.

“Therefore, the insinuation that I’m a beneficiary of the decision to rescind the cancellation of the contract between Intels and the FG is untrue and should be seen for what it is: mischief,” he wrote.

