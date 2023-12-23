News
Ebonyi govt orders release of white paper on communal conflicts
The Ebonyi State government has ordered the immediate release of a white paper on the Ezza/ Ezza Effium and Isinkwo/ Abaomege communal conflicts.
The affected communities located in Ohaukwu and Onicha local government areas of Ebonyi had been engaged in fratricidal communal conflicts that resulted in the loss of lives and property in the areas.
The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Jude Okpor, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held on Friday.
READ ALSO: Ebonyi govt to prosecute former fertilizer plant GM for alleged fraud
He said Governor Francis Nwifuru had inaugurated a committee to ensure that the recommendations of committees set up on the conflicts are fully implemented.
“The implementation committee is headed by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Ben Odoh,” he said.
