Ebonyi govt to prosecute former fertilizer plant GM for alleged fraud

The Ebonyi State government on Thursday declared its readiness to prosecute the former General Manager of the state Fertilizer Plant, Prof. Ogbonnaya Chukwu, for alleged financial impropriety.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Jude Okpor disclosed this to journalists at the end of the state’s executive council meeting in Abakaliki.

Okpor said the council has received a report from the audit panel set up by the government to probe Chukwu’s tenure as the plant general manager.

He said: “The panel from the office of the state’s auditor-general, indicted him (Chukwu) for financial impropriety and other forms of unprofessional conduct.



“The panel reported that Chukwu used his private company to procure equipment and materials for the plant with government funds not properly accounted for.”

The panel, according to the commissioner, recommended that the matter be referred to the state attorney general for further action.

“The panel recommended the following:

– The government should charge the former GM for using the state storage facility for his private company.

– The board of directors should be properly constituted for effective supervision of the plant.

– Matters of criminality and shoddy transactions by the former GM should be referred to the police for investigation.”

