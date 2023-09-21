Taraba varsity lecturers threaten strike over unpaid salaries, others

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University chapter, on Thursday, threatened to embark on an indefinite strike action over unpaid salaries, and other concerns.

The ASUU chairman in the university, Mbave Garba, who addressed journalists at the end of the union’s congress in Jalingo, urged the state government to address their concerns and ensure sustainable development in the institution or risk industrial action.

He listed the concerns to include staff pension and gratuity, salary crisis, non-implementation of Law No.4 of the Taraba State House of Assembly on funding, non-payment of their earned academic allowances, and non-implementation of the memorandum of action.

The chairman lamented that the lack of proper funding has impacted the smooth running of the institution.

Garba said: “ASUU-TSU Congress raised concerns about the non-implementation of Law No. 4 of the Taraba State House of Assembly, which outlines various funding sources for the university.

”These funding sources include 5% of the monthly state statutory allocation, 5% of the monthly allocation of local governments in the state, 2.5% of contracts awarded by the state and local governments, 2% as state education levy from charges on guests in hotels in the state, and other sources as determined by the university council.

”The union also expressed deep concern over the inadequate funding of the university, which has led to the delays and irregular and sometimes fractional payment of salaries.

“In summary, we are owed six full months and seven months of fractional salaries, and it may interest you to know that as of today, our members are yet to be paid their salaries for the months of July and August.

“It is worrisome to mention that our members are going through excruciating economic realities in the wake of the subsidy removal and inflationary forces and the general public may wish to know that besides other issues, this has been a major trigger of strike actions in the state varsity over the years.”

