Insecurity: Ebonyi govt bans use of tinted car glass, sirens

The Ebonyi State government has banned the use of tinted car glass across the state.

In a statement on Friday in Abakaliki by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Monday Uzor, the government also banned the use of vehicles without number plates and the use of sirens by unauthorised persons.

The measures, according to the statement, were aimed at checking crimes in the state.

The statement read: “Nobody, no matter how highly placed, is authorised to use tinted glasses and sirens in any part of the state.

“It has also become a grievous offence for anybody in any part of the state to use vehicles without plate numbers and licences.

“Accordingly, law enforcement agencies have been directed to apprehend offenders and impound their vehicles. Such offender(s) must be properly interrogated and such vehicles can only be released with clearance from the Office of the Governor.

“Residents of the state and the general public are advised to adhere strictly to these directives.”

