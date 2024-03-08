Police rescues 16 pregnant women, eight children in Abia baby factory

Police operatives in Abia have rescued 16 pregnant women and eight children at a baby factory in the Aba area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Umuahia.

She, however, refused to disclose the location of the baby factory in Aba in order not to jeopardise investigations on the matter.

She said two suspected operators of the factory, Onyinyechi Okoro (29) and Ekene Okezie (32) were arrested during the operation.

Chinaka added that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) rescued the victims following credible information on Thursday.

The spokesperson listed the rescued persons as Joy Mathew (27), Stella Okon (22), Bella Okon (19), Idara Emmanuel (24), Blessing Okon, (19), Blessing Edet (20), Promise Akpan (22), Joy Edet (17), Josephine Asuquo (19) and Glory John (19).

Others are – Goodness Peter (20), Ifeoma Ozoemena (22), Victoria Robert (20), Blessed Monday (17), Victoria Liberty (21) and Anita Sunday (21).

The rescued children are – China Marvelous (11), Nancy Sunday (9), Marvelous Sunday (6), Martha Ubong (2), Deborah Ndifreke (2), Praise Answer (2) Goodness Destiny (4), and Victor Aniebeti (2).

