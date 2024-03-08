News
Police rescues 16 pregnant women, eight children in Abia baby factory
Police operatives in Abia have rescued 16 pregnant women and eight children at a baby factory in the Aba area of the state.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Umuahia.
She, however, refused to disclose the location of the baby factory in Aba in order not to jeopardise investigations on the matter.
She said two suspected operators of the factory, Onyinyechi Okoro (29) and Ekene Okezie (32) were arrested during the operation.
Chinaka added that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) rescued the victims following credible information on Thursday.
The spokesperson listed the rescued persons as Joy Mathew (27), Stella Okon (22), Bella Okon (19), Idara Emmanuel (24), Blessing Okon, (19), Blessing Edet (20), Promise Akpan (22), Joy Edet (17), Josephine Asuquo (19) and Glory John (19).
Others are – Goodness Peter (20), Ifeoma Ozoemena (22), Victoria Robert (20), Blessed Monday (17), Victoria Liberty (21) and Anita Sunday (21).
The rescued children are – China Marvelous (11), Nancy Sunday (9), Marvelous Sunday (6), Martha Ubong (2), Deborah Ndifreke (2), Praise Answer (2) Goodness Destiny (4), and Victor Aniebeti (2).
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...