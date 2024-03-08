Bandits reportedly kill two worshippers in Kaduna mosque attack

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday reportedly attacked the Anguwar Makera mosque in the Kwasakwasa community of Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State and killed two worshippers.

Residents of the community told journalists the attackers stormed the mosque at about 2:00 p.m. and opened fire on the worshippers.

A community leader, Hudu Kwasakwasa, also confirmed the attack.

He said the victims have been buried at Old Kuyello Cemetery in the area.

The community leader called for the deployment of more security agents to the area to check the activities of the bandits.

However, the spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, has not confirmed the incident at the time of filling this report.

