Police, govt reveal identity of Ebonyi blast victim | Ripples Nigeria

News
Police, govt reveal identity of Ebonyi blast victim
The Ebonyi State Police Command and the state government have revealed the identity of the victim of Tuesday’s explosion in the state.
Residents of Afikpo, the scene of the incident, had told journalists that a suspected bomber died when his suicide vest exploded after he was denied entry to his designated target.
However, the police in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Loveth Odah, said the deceased was a police operative whose grenade exploded “when he mistakenly hit the lead of the object which was hanging on his waist with his elbow.”
She said the victim who was simply identified as Idi Aminu was on a special assignment to Afikpo North local government area of the state at the time of the incident.
Odah said: “He mistakenly hit the lead of his grenade which was hanging on his waist with his elbow, resulting in the deadly explosion.”
She added that the remains of the slain police officer had been deposited at a mortuary in the state.
Also, the state government in a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Francis Nweze, said the incident was an accidental detonation of a grenade belonging to a security personnel carrying out his duties in the state.
READ ALSO: Suicide bomber blows self up in Ebonyi
The statement read: “My attention has been drawn to a news making the round in some section of the media that there was a suicide bombing in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, this afternoon.
“The above news is in sharp contrast to the reality as the incident was caused by the grenade of a security personnel carrying out his duties at the said location. The grenade in question accidentally exploded.
“A similar incident equally occurred in front of the Ebonyi State Old Government House as some mobile police officers were servicing their APC machine.
“The first incident took the life of a passerby while the second caused injuries on the affected person who has been taken to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.
“The general public is, therefore, charged to disregard the fake news as it is the handiwork of enemies of the state who are bent on causing panic where none exists.
“Furthermore, Ebonyians and residents of Ebonyi State are reminded that generating and spreading of fake news aimed at causing panic in the state is actionable.”
