News
Insecurity: Ebonyi govt orders hotels, parks to install surveillance cameras
The Ebonyi State government has directed hotels, parks, supermarkets, and other public facilities to install surveillance cameras on the premises in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication Technology, Mr. Tochukwu Okorie, issued the directive in a statement on Friday in Abakaliki.
The order, according is aimed at addressing the state’s security challenge.
The statement read: “They are directed to ensure that their facilities are equipped with functional Digital Surveillance systems/cameras in order to checkmate the spate of crime.
READ ALSO: Gov Nwifuru warns politicians on visits to Ebonyi Govt House
“If any is found wanting on this directive, the state government will do the installation for them at their own cost with consequent penalties.
“This is to ensure that the governor’s drive for a functional central communication system and Smart City in Ebonyi is achieved.”
