News
US embassy warns citizens over threat to major hotels in Nigeria
The US Embassy in Nigeria has warned US nationals over what it called elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities in an advisory published on its website on Friday.
Though the embassy stated that Nigerian security services were working to counter the threat, it advised US citizens to consider the threat when lodging or visiting major hotels in the country.
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, November 4, 2023
The advisory reads: “The U.S. Government is aware of credible information that there is an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities. The Nigerian security services are working diligently to counter the threat.
“The U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens to consider this information when arranging lodging or visiting major hotels in Nigeria”
The embassy also advised US citizens to exercise vigilance at major hotels, be alert to their surroundings, keep low profile and review the travel advisory for Nigeria.
URipples Nigeria reports that the US had recently issued a travel advisory to its citizens, warning against travel to some states in the South-East and in the North.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...