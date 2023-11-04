US embassy warns citizens over threat to major hotels in Nigeria

The US Embassy in Nigeria has warned US nationals over what it called elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities in an advisory published on its website on Friday.

Though the embassy stated that Nigerian security services were working to counter the threat, it advised US citizens to consider the threat when lodging or visiting major hotels in the country.

The advisory reads: “The U.S. Government is aware of credible information that there is an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities. The Nigerian security services are working diligently to counter the threat.

“The U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens to consider this information when arranging lodging or visiting major hotels in Nigeria”

The embassy also advised US citizens to exercise vigilance at major hotels, be alert to their surroundings, keep low profile and review the travel advisory for Nigeria.

URipples Nigeria reports that the US had recently issued a travel advisory to its citizens, warning against travel to some states in the South-East and in the North.

