Tinubu to ministers: Put aside personal ambitions for Nigeria’s prosperity

President Bola Tinubu on Friday charged members of the Federal Executive Council to work together and bring economic prosperity to the country.

The president, who made the call at the closing ceremony of a three-day retreat for cabinet members held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, charged the officials to change the narrative about Nigeria.

He urged them to concentrate on repositioning Nigeria’s economy, prioritise education and ensure quality healthcare delivery for Nigerians.

Tinubu also secured the commitment of the ministers and other cabinet members to work towards realising the government’s goals of making life comfortable for Nigerians.

He said: “We have gathered here to sharpen the future, no threat about it. The responsibilities we bear are not just titles, they are the hopes and aspirations of millions of Nigerians.

“You might be ready to forget about the rest of the world but as a Nigerian, let’s go out there, let’s bond together and make sure our country is fully recovered from elephantiasis.

“Let me remind you that you are not here to make excuses neither am I. I’m your friend, your brother, a father and grandfather.

“You must put aside personal ambitions and focus on the progress of our nation. It is through this that we can be truly proud. “I am proud standing before you. I’m very very proud of everyone of you. And I am proud of myself too. I went for election and won with your support, they took me to court and I won.

“We are about to close this three-day cabinet retreat. Are we proud that we are Nigerian? Are we sure that we have done this?

“Is the responsibility of the permanent secretary clear? In partnership with the minister, is it clear? Are we one family?

“Since we are one family and one nation, we use this vehicle together to change the narrative and bring about the economic prosperity of our country. Are we ready?”

