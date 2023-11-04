Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Nigeria to get $150m Abacha loot from France

The French government has resolved to return $150 million recovered from the family of the late dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, to Nigeria.Read more

2. Tinubu to ministers: Put aside personal ambitions for Nigeria’s prosperity

President Bola Tinubu on Friday charged members of the Federal Executive Council to work together and bring economic prosperity to the country.Read more

3. Organised labour declares strike over assault on Ajaero by police in Imo

The organized labour on Friday resolved to embark on a nationwide strike on November 8 to protest the recent treatment of its President, Joe Ajaero.Read more

4. Trouble brews again, as Northern group threatens to eject Yorubas from region in response to Igboho’s threat

The Northern Consensus Movement has issued a warning to Yoruba agitator, Sunday Igboho, on Friday.Read more

5. Ndume makes startling revelation on controversial presidential yacht

Ali Ndume, the Chief Whip of the Senate, has provided some more clarification on the controversial N5 billion Presidential yacht provided for in the 2023 supplementary budget.Read more

6. APC in UK says planned London protest by Aisha Yesufu-led group is to spread ‘baseless claims’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) UK Chapter leadership has criticised the proposed demonstration against President Bola Tinubu in London, labelling it a “misadventure.”Read more

7. Dangote, BUA Group reignite 32-year-old war for market control, trade accusations of back-stabbing

Two of Nigeria’s leading conglomerates, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) and BUA Group have resumed their hostilities over market control.Read more

8. 26.5m Nigerians face food crisis in 2024 – FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Friday that at least 26.5 million Nigerians would face a food crisis in 2024.Read more

9. Man docked for alleged theft of 40 ATM cards in Kano

Police on Friday arraigned one Madaki Isah at the Kano Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 40 different Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.Read more

10. Osimhen’ll make Napoli return next week, says Garcia

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen will return to Napoli next week, this was according to the team’s manager Rudi Garcia.Read more

