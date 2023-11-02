Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, November 2, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Again, Tinubu threatens to sack underperforming ministers
President Bola Tinubu has once again warned ministers in his cabinet that he would not hesitate to fire any of them who did not perform as expected.Read more
2. NLC, TUC accuse Imo govt of abducting president
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) Wednesday evening accused the Imo State government of working with the police to abduct their President, Joe Ajaero.Read more
3. OAU raid: EFCC chairman bans operatives from conducting night operations
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has stopped all night operations in the commission’s commands throughout the country.Read more
4. Nigerian govt pushes forward closure of Third Mainland Bridge by 5 days
The Federal Government will close a section of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos for five weeks comprehensive repairs on November 6.Read more
5. ‘Impeachment is not a military coup,’ Wike opens up on Rivers Assembly’s move to sack Gov Fubara
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday warned against any attempt to tamper with the political structure in Rivers State.Read more
6. ‘Obaseki can’t stop Shaibu’s governorship ambition,’ PDP BoT member declares
A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Charles Idahosa, on Wednesday, faulted the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki’s opposition to the governorship ambition of his deputy, Philip Shaibu.Read more
7. Nigeria’s capital market sustains bullish run to surpass 70, 000 basis points, gains N739.2bn
The All-Share Index at the Nigerian equities market rose by 1,345.57 basis points to close at an unprecedented 70,581.76 ASI on Wednesday.Read more
8. Reps to probe BPE over Geregu, Afam Plants, others from 2019-2023
The House of Representatives on Tuesday, unanimously adopted a motion moved by Hon. Hassan Shehu Hussain of the NNPP, Kano, mandating its Committee on Privatization and Commercialization to investigate the activities of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) from 2019–2023, during the second tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.Read more
9. Court acquits Chinese directors, Nigerian on criminal charges
Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, discharged and acquitted two Chinese and a Nigerian on forgery and fraud charges.Read more
10. Osimhen shortlisted for African player of the year award
Nigeria’s forward Victor Osimhen has been shortlisted for the 2023 Africa Player of the Year award.Read more
