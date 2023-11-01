Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu intervenes in Rivers crisis, holds talks with Wike and Gov Fubara

President Bola Tinubu has waded into the political crisis in Rivers State.Read more

2. PDP governors meet, welcome Tinubu’s intervention in Rivers crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Tuesday commended President Bola Tinubu for intervening in the political crisis in Rivers State.Read more

3. Lagos govt secures partnership agreement on construction of 4th Mainland Bridge, other projects

The Lagos State government has secured a partnership agreement on the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge and other projects in the state.Read more

4. Lagos govt shuts 34 companies for tax evasion

The Lagos State government has shut down 34 companies for failing to remit taxes worth N356.12 million in the state.Read more

5. Tinubu forwards N2.1tr 2023 supplementary budget to National Assembly

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the 2023 Supplementary Budget of N2.1 trillion to the National Assembly for approval.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, October 30, 2023

6. Supreme Court adjourns suit seeking to remove Uzodimma as Imo governor to December 5

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to December 5, hearing of an application seeking to remove the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma from office.Read more

7. No plans to re-denominate naira notes in 2024 —CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked reports making the rounds that it was planning to redenominate or restructure the naira notes in 2024.Read more

8. Nigerian govt to introduce new FX rules, clamp down illegal trading

The Federal Government is set to introduce new rules for the foreign exchange market and also crackdown of illegal trading of currency by the end of 2023.Read more

9. NAPTIP rescues 14 children trafficked from Plateau

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued 14 children trafficked from Plateau to Lagos State.Read more

10. Super Falcons thrash Ethiopia to reach third round of Olympic qualifiers

Nigeria women’s senior football team, the Super Falcons have advanced to the third round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games billed to hold in Paris.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now