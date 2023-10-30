Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, October 30, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Nigerian politicians won’t work for genuine constitutional reforms to improve the electoral process, SERAP laments

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has lamented, that “Nigerian politicians have little incentive to pursue genuine constitutional and legal reforms that would improve the exercise by Nigerians of their right to participation in the electoral process and in the mechanisms of government.”Read more

2. Gumi wants to ignite religious, ethnic war in Nigeria —Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister and APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called on President Bola Tinubu and security agencies in the country to caution popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over recent comments capable of inciting religious and ethnic wars in Nigeria.Read more

3. AGF writes UK, requests Diezani’s extradition over alleged $2.5bn fraud

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has sent a warrant of arrest request to the UK Crown Prosecution Services for the “urgent extradition” of a former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke over a $2.5bn fraud allegations.Read more

4. At meeting with German chancellor, Tinubu promises transformative government in ‘crawling’ Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday promised to change the narrative in Nigeria in the coming months.Read more

5. Court stops organised labour’s ‘Occupy Imo’ rally

The National Industrial Court in Owerri, Imo State, on Sunday, restrained the organized Labour from embarking on strike or other actions in the state.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, October 27, 2023

6. PDP National Women Leader, Effah-Attoe dies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, is dead.Read more

7. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: A’Ibom confronts Keystone, Heritage banks; PenCom recovers N25.13bn unremitted pension; Other stories

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) says it has recovered N25.13 billion from defaulting employers which comprises of N12.80 billion principal contributions, and N12.33 billion penalties for delayed payments.Read more

8. Police arrests doctor for alleged abduction of three children

A medical doctor has been arrested by police operatives over the disappearance of three children from Benue State.Read more

9. Several feared dead as boat with 80 passengers capsises in Taraba

Several passengers were feared dead when a boat carrying traders capsised in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State on Saturday evening.Read more

10. Man City clinch derby win against United after Liverpool thrash Forest

Manchester City outclassed Manchester United in a Premier League game at Old Trafford, clinching a 3-0 victory over their city rivals.Read more

