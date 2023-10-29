Several feared dead as boat with 80 passengers capsises in Taraba

Several passengers were feared dead when a boat carrying traders capsised in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State on Saturday evening.

The boat with 80 persons on board was returning from a fish market in the Mayoreneyo community of Ardo-Kola LGA when it capsised.

READ ALSO: 27 passengers feared dead in fresh boat mishap in Niger

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday.

He was however silent on the accident casualty figure.

The boat mishap occurred one month after 26 persons died in a similar accident in Niger State.

