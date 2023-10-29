At meeting with German chancellor, Tinubu promises transformative government in ‘crawling’ Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday promised to change the narrative in Nigeria in the coming months.

Tinubu, who stated this when he hosted the visiting German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, described Nigeria as “a crawling country” in the committee of nations.

He said the Nigerian business community was ready to partner with Germany because of its reputation as one of the largest economies in Europe.

The President assured the German Chancellor that Nigeria was blessed with a good environment, weather, and mineral resources needed for investment.

Tinubu also spoke on last Thursday’s ruling by the Supreme Court which validated his victory in the February 25 election.

He said: “I know Germany has advanced a lot in protecting the environment and modernising energy to meet the 21st century needs both of the world and Europe in particular. Nigeria is still crawling, but we are determined to change the narrative and bring about a transformative government in the country.

“It is a profound pleasure for me to welcome my friend Olaf Scholz to Nigeria. It is a joy to see you here. At this particular period of time, it was just about a few days ago that the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria had a final say on our electoral exercise.

“The distraction is over. This gives us more time to focus on governance for the people and moving Nigeria forward for economic opportunities and prosperity that will defend democracy.

“In our last tete-a-tete, you made a promise that you will be visiting Nigeria, and thank you and your delegation for keeping that promise. It is an honor for me to see you here.”

On his part, the German leader reaffirmed his country’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law across the world.

