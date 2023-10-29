Two die clearing diesel reservoir in Kano

Two people died while clearing a diesel reservoir in Kano State on Saturday.

The Public Relations Officer for the state fire service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, who confirmed the news in a statement on Sunday, said the incident occurred along the Katsina road in Fagge local government area of the state.

He listed the deceased as Philip Osando (40) and Philip Emmanuel (35).

The spokesman said: “We received an emergency call from one police Insp. Abubakar Surajo at about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, and we sent our rescue team to the scene at 8:27 p.m.

“The deceased persons were informed at their place of work to get ready to receive diesel, and they entered the diesel reservoir to clear the tank but didn’t come out.

“The victims were retrieved by fire service personnel and handed over to the police.

“The two men were conveyed to hospital where doctors confirmed them dead.

“Safety is for everyone, think before you do anything to avoid any unforeseen circumstances.”

