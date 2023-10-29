Bandits reportedly kidnap district head, five others in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly abducted the district head of Ruwan Rana, Bukkuyum local government area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Magaji Makau, and five others on Saturday night.

The bandits also rustled several livestock in the attack.

Residents told journalists on Sunday the bandits stormed the community with sophisticated weapons and started shooting sporadically.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident at the time of filing this report.

Zamfara and five other states in the North-West have come under ceaseless attacks from bandits in the last five years with hundreds of people killed and several others abducted during the period.

