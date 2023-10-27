Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, October 27, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Reps urge Nigerian govt to consider auction of police barracks
The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government to address the deplorable living conditions of men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force.Read more
2. Ganduje to Atiku, Obi: Wait till 2031 for another shot at presidency
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, to wait till 2031 for another shot at the presidency.Read more
3. Tinubu wins it all! Supreme Court dismisses Obi’s petition too
The Supreme Court, just like it did to Atiku Abubakar, has also quashed the petition filed by presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.Read more
4. ‘Nigeria’s legislature, judiciary hijacked by ruling class,’ LP reacts to Supreme Court verdict on Tinubu’s election
The Labour Party has expressed disappointment at the Supreme Court verdict which upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.Read more
5. ‘Those who scored 2,000 votes in last election, will not get 50 again in Rivers,’ Wike boasts ahead of 2027
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said on Thursday he would mobilise greater support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.Read more
6. Tinubu promises to exceed expectations after surviving Atiku, Obi’s legal hurdles
President Bola Tinubu has expressed happiness at the verdict of the Supreme Court on the February 25 election.Read more
7. Fidelity Bank signs $40m AFREXIM Bank deal with JohnVents for cocoa export
Fidelity Bank, a Nigerian deposit money bank, has signed a tripartite $40 million pre-export finance facility with AFREXIM Bank in favour of JohnVents Industries.Read more
8. SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Supreme Court ratifies President Tinubu’s victory
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate was on Thursday upheld following in the final legal appeals when the Supreme Court dismissed the opposition’s claims to his election victory.Read more
9. Lagos govt impounds 100 vehicles parked on Obalende, Carter, other bridges
The Lagos State government has impounded at least 100 vehicles parking on bridges across the state.Read more
10. Enyimba eliminated from AFL after Wydad thrashing in Casablanca
Nigerian champions Enyimba have been eliminated from the maiden African Football League after losing on both legs to Moroccan club, Wydad Athletic Club.Read more
