SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as Supreme Court ratifies President Tinubu’s victory

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate was on Thursday upheld following in the final legal appeals when the Supreme Court dismissed the opposition’s claims to his election victory.

The opposition’s appeals over allegations of electoral law violations, fraud, and Tinubu‘s ineligibility to run for president were dismissed by a panel of seven judges as being without substance.

A former Lagos State governor, Tinubu won 37 percent of the votes in the February election, beating Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, in one of the most contested polls in Nigeria’s modern history.

“Having resolved all the issues against the appellant, it is my view that there is no merit in this appeal and it is hereby dismissed,” Justice John Inyang Okoro said of PDP’s appeal in a ruling broadcast live on television.

The panel also rejected Labour Party’s motion against Tinubu.

The court also refused to admit new evidence that Mr Abubakar’s lawyers said proved their allegations that Mr Tinubu tendered forged academic credentials from an American university.

The court said the issue of the alleged forgery was not reflected as one of the grounds of the original petition within the time frame provided by the Nigerian Constitution.

“Facts and documents which were not pleaded in the petition have no place in deciding the dispute between the parties,” Mr Okoro said.

In response to this ruling, Nigerians have been reacting on X app and here are some posts:

The time the Supreme Court spent on Obi’s appeal is as short as the time spent to record this video 🫵🏿😂 pic.twitter.com/6f5Gsx09QR — Foundational Nupe Lawyer (@Egi_nupe_) October 26, 2023

I hope the APC fanboys are ready to “pepper us” with their imminent victory at the Supreme Court Let the celebrations be very loud, please . We have “taught Peter Obi a lesson” 🌚🌚🌚🌚 — Alhaji (@yeankhar) October 26, 2023

The case was settled in the Oyetola Supreme Court judgment. IREV is not a collation center When IREV fails it doesn't stop collation. Agents and police copy is available. Continue collation with that. Loud and clear. We said it for months they are not listening. Peter Obi and… — SM (@ReneRodrig1142) October 26, 2023

Victory mood. President Tinubu's Reactions after the Supreme Court Judgment upheld his Victory. “Your Job has been secured” PBAT to his Appointees. Since we, we no get an appointment let me say our data money is secured😂😂😂😂. At last, we didn't laboured in vain. pic.twitter.com/r71BMBt97c — Babangida Buharist🇳🇬 (@jarmari01) October 26, 2023

Irev is not a collating center says Supreme Court. 2: You have your own PU agents result too. 3. We told you before. Una no dey hear — Woye (@woye1) October 26, 2023

The Supreme Court has now ruled on the appeal brought by my party and its Presidential candidate. I do not comment on the rightness or wrongness of the judgment, except to say that as a law-abiding and patriotic citizen of Nigeria, it is accepted that the Supreme Court is final.… — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) October 26, 2023

