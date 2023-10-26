Lagos govt impounds 100 vehicles parked on Obalende, Carter, other bridges

The Lagos State government has impounded at least 100 vehicles parking on bridges across the state.

The Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment with the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Taofik Adebayo, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

He said the vehicles were impounded during Wednesday’s enforcement operation led by Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa.

He added that the vehicles were impounded on Ejalonibu, Obalende, Apongbon Ebute-Ero, and Carter bridges on Lagos Island.

In his address during the exercise, the governor’s aide said indiscriminate parking was contrary to the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

He said: “The enforcement operation would be a continuous exercise until zero tolerance on activities of these commercial bus drivers operating illegally across the state was achieved in line with the T.H.E.M.E agenda of the present administration.

“We would continue to ensure free flow of traffic movement by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown operations on these stubborn private/commercial bus drivers.”

