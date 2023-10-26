NDLEA arrests 252 for drug offences in Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 252 suspected drug dealers and traffickers in the state.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Buba Wakawa, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Assistant Commander in charge of Media and Advocacy, Ondoimi Bebetu, on Thursday in Benin.

He said the suspects were arrested between January and September this year.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests wanted drug barons, two others who ingested 175 wraps of illicit drugs

He added that the suspects were counselled and released to their families.

The commander said: “From January till date, NDLEA has arrested 252 suspected drug traffickers and peddlers in the state. Some of them have been jailed, some are still in court, while others have been counselled.

“We go to hotels and recreational centres where young boys and girls hide to traffick drugs. The arrested suspects are usually questioned to know those who are dealers, drug peddlers and users.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now