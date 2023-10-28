Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, October 28, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 90% of Atiku’s woes caused by his lawyers, they knew he had no case —Clarke

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and elder statesman, Chief Robert Clarke, has blamed the legal team of Atiku Abubakar for his woes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s verdict ratifying President Bola Tinubu’s victory.Read more

2. Supreme Court ruling: God has chosen to teach PDP a lesson, Bode George says

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has said that the judgment by the Supreme Court on the appeals filed by his party and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is to teach PDP a lesson.Read more

3. ‘PDP denied release of N1.29bn to Fayose through Obanikoro,’ Witness tells court in ex-gov’s money laundering trial

A prosecution witness, Abubakar Aliyu Madaki, on Friday, told the Federal High Court, Lagos, how a former minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, handed over the cash sum of N1.29 billion to ex-Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, in 2014.Read more

4. Court dismisses move to stop suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari’s prosecution

Justice Donatus U. Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, dismissed an application seeking to stop the prosecution of the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari.Read more

5. Jonathan visits Tinubu, urges harmony after Supreme Court verdict

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday visited President Bola Tinubu following his success at the Supreme Court.Read more

6. Southern and Middle Belt leaders urge Tinubu to tackle hardship, release Kanu, others

Leaders from the Southern part of Nigeria and the Middle Belt on Thursday urged President Bola Tinubu to address the poor standing of living and other problems crippling the country.Read more

7. Akwa Ibom govt may sell off Keystone, Heritage banks properties to recover N228m debt

The Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service has sealed the two branches of Keystone Bank and another one belonging to Heritage Bank for their alleged failure to remit outstanding tax liabilities of N228.6m to the state government.Read more

8. Ethiopian Airlines narrates role in alleged fraud to set up Nigeria Air project

After keeping mute for a long time over the controversial Nigeria Air project, a national carrier envisioned by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and championed by his Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Ethiopian Airlines has finally broken its silence.Read more

9. Two dead, four rescued in Lagos boat accident

At least two persons have been confirmed dead in Thursday night’s boat accident in Lagos State.Read more

10. Tinubu appoints Olaopa as chairman of Federal Civil Service Commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Prof. Tunji Olaopa as the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission.Read more

