Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Adamawa tribunal upholds Gov Fintiri’s election

The Adamawa State governorship election petition tribunal on Saturday upheld Governor Umaru Fintiri’s victory in the governorship election in the state.Read more

2. It’s a lie! Bala-Usman replies Amaechi, denies awarding N2.8bn contract

A former Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman has responded to allegations leveled against her by a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.Read more

3. ‘Put a padlock on your mouth’, Labour Party slams Apapa-led faction over attacks on Obi

Leaders of the Labour Party (LP), in the six geopolitical zones of the country, have berated the faction of the party led by Lamidi Apapa over repeated attacks on the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi.Read more

4. Nigerian govt to begin ‘comprehensive rehabilitation’ of Third Mainland Bridge November 1

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said on Saturday that comprehensive rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos would begin on November 1.Read more

5. Petroleum minister, Lokpobiri gives December 2024 date for return of Kaduna refinery

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, said on Saturday the rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery would be completed by December 2024.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, October 28, 2023

6. Nigeria renews calls for ceasefire in Israel, Hamas conflict

The Federal Government on Saturday renewed the call for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel forces and Hamas in Gaza.Read more

7. Suspected cultists kill two in UNIBEN

Suspected cultists reportedly killed two people at the University of Benin, Edo State, on Friday.Read more

8. UN agency loses contact with staff in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has lost contact with its staff in Gaza amid the Israeli bombardment of the coastal strip.Read more

9. Israel recalls envoys from Turkey after Erdogan’s outburst

Israel has recalled its envoys from Turkey with immediate effect.Read more

10. Kane bags hat-trick in Bayern’s 8-0 win vs Darmstadt

Bayern defeated Darmstadt 8-0 in a Bundesliga clash on Saturday with England captain Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now