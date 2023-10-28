Business
Petroleum minister, Lokpobiri gives December 2024 date for return of Kaduna refinery
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, said on Saturday the rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery would be completed by December 2024.
The 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) capacity Kaduna Refinery is one of the four refineries in Nigeria.
The remaining three refineries are located in Port Harcourt in Rivers, and Warri, Delta State.
The Senate on Tuesday resolved to investigate all contracts awarded for the rehabilitation of the refineries in the last 13 years.
The Red Chamber lamented that the successive governments had spent N11.35 trillion on contracts to rehabilitate the refineries since 2010 without results.
READ ALSO: NNPC budgets $741m to revamp Kaduna refinery
The minister, who spoke during an inspection of the refinery, reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to end petroleum product importation through the resuscitation of the refineries.
He was accompanied on the trip by the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, and other senior officials of the ministry.
The minister expressed optimism that the refinery would resume operation by the end of 2024 based on the progress recorded by the contractor handling the project.
